Trump mistakes New Orleans for Nashville
WASHINGTON (KRON) - Whoops!
President Trump tweeted early Monday he'd be making a trip to speak to farmers in Tennessee later in the day, but he named the wrong city.
"Getting ready to address the Farm Convention today in Nashville, Tennessee. Love our farmers, love Tennessee -- a great combination! See you in a little while," he posted just after 7:30 a.m.
Trump was off by a little more than 500 miles.
The White House later clarified Trump will deliver "remarks at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention" in New Orleans at 11:40 a.m. CST.
The president's original tweet has since been deleted.
