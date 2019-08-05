Trump mistakes Toledo for Dayton, Ohio as location of mass shooting where 9 died

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Trump on Monday addressed the nation following two mass shootings over the weekend that claimed the lives of 29 people.
Trump called the recent mass shootings “evil attacks” that are crimes “against all humanity” and said unity must replace hatred in society.
He added that “in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy.”
Trump gave his speech from the White House following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded.
He called the shootings “barbaric slaughters.”
But during his speech, Trump mistakenly called out Toledo (Ohio) instead of Dayton, where the mass shooting took place early Sunday.
“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, and may God protect them,” Trump said.
He reportedly referenced Toledo instead of Dayton twice during his speech.
His flub did not go unnoticed.
Toledo is about 150 miles north of Dayton.
