Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has named hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

Trump’s announcement about O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser’s post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News