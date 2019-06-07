Trump: ‘NASA should NOT be talking about going to the moon’

President Donald Trump on Friday said NASA “should not be talking about going to the Moon,” and instead should focus on “much bigger things.”
“For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago,” Trump tweeted aboard Air Force One. “They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”
It’s unclear what prompted Trump’s tweet, but earlier Friday NASA did announce it was looking to open up the International Space Station to tourists.
The U.S. Space Agency says it plans to allow private astronauts to fly to the space station.
The first such space tourist could arrive as early as next year, but it won’t come cheap.
The Space Agency plans to charge private astronauts about $35,000 a night for food, storage, and communication.
The hope is to raise revenue as NASA seeks to return astronauts to the moon by 2024.
This isn’t the president’s first tweet targeting NASA.
Back in May, he tweeted that under his administration, NASA would return to the moon and ultimately Mars to “return to space in a big way!”
