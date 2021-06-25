President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House on Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (KRON) – The Trump Organization could reportedly face criminal charges “as soon as next week” in connection with benefits provided to company employees, a person familiar with the matter said.

The New York Times first reported the contact between the Manhattan DA’s office and Trump Organization lawyers.

“It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company, and that is completely outrageous,” Ron Fischetti, an attorney for the Trumps, said according to the Times.

The charges are likely tied to tax-related conduct, Trump attorneys said.

Fischetti said that “the corporate office will plead not guilty and we will make an immediate motion to dismiss the case against the corporation.”

Also potentially facing charges is the company’s longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, The Times reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.