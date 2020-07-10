Trump praises Hispanic Americans after signing Hispanic prosperity executive order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Trump Thursday signed an executive order to expand efforts across the federal government to deliver educational and economic opportunity for Hispanic Americans.

The president said the “very exciting” new effort will deliver a future of greater promise, opportunity and freedom.

“Hispanic Americans are cherished members of our national family. They have been an integral part of building this country throughout all of American history,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Throughout generations, they’ve started businesses, inspired our communities and served our country in every way imaginable.”

Hispanics are the largest minority group in the United States as more than 60 million Hispanics live in the country today.

“Americans of all walks of life are united by the same, noble ideas and the same fundamental designs for good schools, strong families, safe communities and abundant opportunity,” Trump said.

The president also noted that he will not rest until this future is delivered to every community within the nation.

Though Hispanics have contributed a lot of good to the United States, it’s no secret that they face economic and educational struggles.

“Together we will write the next great chapter of the American adventure and we will defend the greatness of America for your children and for generations to come,” the president said.

