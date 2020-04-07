Live Now
Trump reaches deal with 3M to bring 166.5 million masks to US

by: AP/CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is touting the end of a dispute with 3M to supply millions of masks to medical professionals on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

Trump said that the “3M saga ends very happily. We’re very proud to be dealing now with 3M.”

The president said that the Minnesota-based company agreed to deliver an additional “55.5 million high-quality facemasks each month.”

Trump had invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to prevent 3M from exporting masks abroad.

It had sparked some fears that other nations would down on the shipment of medical supplies to the US.

3M said the agreement allows it to continue to send N95 protective masks to Canada and Latin America.

