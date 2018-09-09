Trump's star returned to Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

President Trump's star has returned to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As you may recall, the star was destroyed by a pickax back in July.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in the attack and charged with felony vandalism.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame, unveiled the replacement star Saturday.

In a statement, the chamber says once any person's star is installed, they are considered a part of the Walk of Fame and should not be vandalized.

It encouraged anyone upset with the star to go to the polls rather than destroy public property.

