Trump says getting COVID was ‘blessing’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Just five days after being hospitalized and treated for coronavirus, President Donald Trump stood in front of the Oval Office to provide an update on his health and the administration’s response to the virus.

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it, it was a blessing in disguise,” he said.

The president said he’s feeling “perfect” since taking Regeneron. He said he is hoping to get Regeneron and a drug from Eli Lilly on an emergency basis.

Trump said there are hundreds of thousands of doses that are “just about ready”.

He said getting these drugs to patients is much more important than a vaccine. Still, he says there are many companies in the final stages for the vaccine.

“We’re going to have a great vaccine very, very shortly,” Trump said. “I think we should have it before the election but frankly the politics get involved.”

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump said he wants everyone to receive the same treatment as he did.

“For me, I walked in, I didn’t feel good. A short 24 hours later, I was feeling great I wanted to get out of the hospital. That’s what I want for everybody,” he said. “I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president, because I feel great. I feel, like perfect.”

President Trump said the drug will be free, implying that China will pay a big price.

“I want to get for you what I got. And I’m going to make it free, you’re not going to pay for it,” Trump said. “It wasn’t your fault this happened. It was China’s fault. China’s going to pay a big price what they’ve done to this country. China’s going to pay a big price for what they’ve done to the world.”

The president says the military will do the distribution.

Latest Posts