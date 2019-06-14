Trump says he won’t fire Kellyanne Conway: report

President Trump says he’s not going to fire his adviser Kellyanne Conway.

That’s what he told Fox News Friday morning.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel recommended she be removed from federal service for several violations of the Hatch Act.

The law bans federal employees from being involved in political activities while a member of the executive branch.

The counsel said she violated the Hatch Act several times by speaking out against Democratic candidates in her official capacity both on social media and in TV interviews.

In a statement, the White House said the accusation violates Conway’s constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

The White House also accused the OSC of being influenced by “media pressure and liberal organizations.”

Conway also weighed in denying that she is in violation of the Hatch Act.

She blamed the accusation on outside groups working against her.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES