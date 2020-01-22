Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Trump says he’s adding more countries to travel ban

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he plans to add more countries to his controversial travel ban.

“We are adding a couple countries to it,” Trump told media at the end of an international economic conference in Davos, Switzerland. “Our country has to be safe.”

While Trump did not immediately say which countries will be added to the list, he said the announcement would be made “very shortly.”

It will soon have been three years since Trump initially announced the introduction of the travel ban.

The current travel ban indefinitely suspends the issuance of immigrant and non-immigrant visas to applicants from Libya, Iran, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News