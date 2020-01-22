Trump says he’s adding more countries to travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he plans to add more countries to his controversial travel ban.

“We are adding a couple countries to it,” Trump told media at the end of an international economic conference in Davos, Switzerland. “Our country has to be safe.”

While Trump did not immediately say which countries will be added to the list, he said the announcement would be made “very shortly.”

It will soon have been three years since Trump initially announced the introduction of the travel ban.

The current travel ban indefinitely suspends the issuance of immigrant and non-immigrant visas to applicants from Libya, Iran, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

