Trump says he’s finished taking hydroxychloroquine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Sunday said he is no longer taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug he has been on for several weeks as a treatment to prevent the coronavirus.

“Finished, just finished,” Trump said on an interview on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.”And by the way, I’m still here. To the best of my knowledge, here I am.”

Trump on Monday had revealed he had started taking hydroxychloroquine as he had requested it from the White House physician.

“I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it is not good, I will tell you, right. I’m not going to get hurt by it. It has been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus, for other things,” Trump had said.

The Food and Drug Administration warned health professionals last month that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of hospital or research settings, due to sometimes fatal side effects. Regulators issued the alert for the drug, which can also be used to treat lupus and arthritis, after receiving reports of heart rhythm problems, including deaths, from poison control centers and other health providers.

Trump dismissed reports of side effects, saying, “All I can tell you is, so far I seem to be OK.”

“There is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine is effective for the treatment or the prevention of COVID-19,” said Dr. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association. “The results to date are not promising.”

