Trump says student loan payments waived for 6 months amid pandemic

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. – Trump on Tuesday warned of a “very painful” two weeks ahead as the United States wrestles with a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that student loan payments have been waived for six months amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said the the waive could be extended after the six-month period.

“We’ll discuss it after that,” he said. “It may go further.”

More details to come.

