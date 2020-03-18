WASHINGTON (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. and Canada have mutually agreed to close the border between the two countries to all “non-essential traffic” due to coronavirus concerns.
“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump tweeted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
- Tesla factory could be shut under California health order
- Taco restaurant sells Emergency Taco Kits, complete with toilet paper rolls, 30 eggs
- Here’s what to do if you lose work due to COVID-19 in California
- Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico over coronavirus