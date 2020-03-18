Live Now
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel

WASHINGTON (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. and Canada have mutually agreed to close the border between the two countries to all “non-essential traffic” due to coronavirus concerns.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

