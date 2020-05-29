Trump cuts US ties with World Health Organization

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Friday announced he is terminating the United States’ relationship with the World Health Organization and will suspend all funding to them.
Trump said his decision comes after “they [WHO] have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms” after their “role in helping China lie and conceal the seriousness of the Wuhan virus.”
He says all funds will be redirected to other health organizations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
