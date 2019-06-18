Trump: Shanahan out at Pentagon, Esper now acting secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan is withdrawing his nomination.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that Shanahan had done “a wonderful job” but would step aside to “devote more time to his family.”
The president added that the Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, will be the new acting secretary.
The post atop the Pentagon has not been filled permanently since Gen. James Mattis retired in January.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- CALIFORNIA GAS TAX TO INCREASE JULY 1
- PRIDE FLAG FLIES AT STATE CAPITOL FOR FIRST TIME IN STATE HISTORY
- JIMMY BUFFET FANS GET MYSTERIOUSLY SICK IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
- HARVARD PULLS PARKLAND GRAD’S ADMISSION OVER RACIST COMMENTS
- BOY FIGHTS OFF INTRUDER WITH MACHETE