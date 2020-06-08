Trump slips in new poll

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As the Bay Area and the nation struggle with race relations and social justice in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis, there’s also the coronavirus pandemic on top of that that crippled the economy.

On top of that, the president’s approval numbers are now struggling.

According to a poll by CNN/SSRS, 41% choose Trump for re-election, and 55% choose Joe Biden.

Republican political analyst Tom Del Beccaro joins the KRON4 Morning News to discuss the new numbers and what they mean.

