Trump speaks at Hispanic Heritage Month event

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump spoke to an energized crowd at a Hispanic Heritage Month event held on Friday at the White House.

“Four more years, four more years,” the crowd chanted.

Video shows a group of people encouraging the president with their phones out.

“Thank you all for being here today,” Trump said. “This evening we come together to honor the devotion and drive and faith and exceptional achievements of our incredible Hispanic-American community.”

Hispanic Heritage Month is honored every year beginning Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.