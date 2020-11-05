Trump supporters protest outside Las Vegas election center

A crowd of around 75 vote challengers gathered Wednesday night, November 4, outside the Clark County Election Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, where poll workers were tallying votes for the 2020 presidential election.

Protesters chanted “Stop the steal,” led by Courtney Holland, a Las Vegas pro-Trump activist who organized the rally.

As of Thursday noontime, the Associated Press reported Joe Biden had a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, at 49.47 percent to the incumbent’s 48.52 percent.

Footage shows demonstrators outside the Clark County Election Center on Wednesday night.

