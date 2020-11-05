A crowd of around 75 vote challengers gathered Wednesday night, November 4, outside the Clark County Election Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, where poll workers were tallying votes for the 2020 presidential election.
Protesters chanted “Stop the steal,” led by Courtney Holland, a Las Vegas pro-Trump activist who organized the rally.
As of Thursday noontime, the Associated Press reported Joe Biden had a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, at 49.47 percent to the incumbent’s 48.52 percent.
Footage shows demonstrators outside the Clark County Election Center on Wednesday night.
Latest Posts
- Trump supporters protest outside Las Vegas election center
- Mom gets 40 years in deaths of 2 babies thrown away in trash bags
- Senate control hangs in balance with a few races undecided
- Starbucks reveals holiday cups — and you can get one free
- 4 times in US history presidential race results were questioned