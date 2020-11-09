Trump terminates secretary of defense, names replacement

Defense Secretary Mark Esper meets with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook at the Pentagon on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Donald Trump has terminated Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and named an acting secretary on Monday.

Trump made the announcement through his Twitter account.

He thanked Esper for his service and said his replacement, Christopher C. Miller, will do a “GREAT job!”

Miller was the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, but his position as Acting Secretary of Defense is effective immediately.

