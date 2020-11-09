Trump terminates secretary of defense, names replacement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Donald Trump has terminated Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and named an acting secretary on Monday.
Trump made the announcement through his Twitter account.
He thanked Esper for his service and said his replacement, Christopher C. Miller, will do a “GREAT job!”
Miller was the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, but his position as Acting Secretary of Defense is effective immediately.
