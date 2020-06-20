Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — There are growing concerns that people are going to get and spread coronavirus at President Donald Trump’s rally set for Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Supreme Court rejected a request that everyone at the rally be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in the arena that can fit about 20,000 people inside.

But coronavirus isn’t the only worry with the rally.

In the build up to the rally, the president threatened protesters planning to go to Tulsa.

As Trump supporters lined up in Tulsa this weekend waiting for the president’s first rally in months, President Trump issued a warning.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!” the president tweeted.

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

This after tear gas and other tactics were used to clear out Lafayette Square earlier this month.

