Trump to declare national emergency to speed up coronavirus response: report

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists while hosting Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Taoiseach Varadkar is in Washington for the annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and to participate in the traditional Shamrock Bowl presentation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Friday plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, CNN reports.

The declaration would invoke the Stafford Act, which would allow for more federal aid for states and municipalities.

Trump will be holding the news conference at 12 p.m. PST in Washington.

