Trump to declare national emergency to speed up coronavirus response: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Friday plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, CNN reports.
The declaration would invoke the Stafford Act, which would allow for more federal aid for states and municipalities.
Trump will be holding the news conference at 12 p.m. PST in Washington.
You can tune in to KRONon.tv to watch live coverage.
