Trump to launch social media app in February

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former President Donald Trump will soon return to social media, but this time, on his own terms.

On Feb. 21, Trump plans to launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, according to an App Store listing.

The TRUTH Social app was founded by the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and is now available for pre-order before going live on President’s Day.

The launch of the new app comes after Trump was banned by social media giants, Facebook and Twitter, for encouraging his supporters to take part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden accused Trump of spreading a “web of lies” to undermine the nation’s democracy.

According to the TRUTH Social website, the Feb 21 launch is expected to be the first of three stages in TMTG’s development — with plans to eventually provide a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG+ with entertainment, news and podcasts.

TMTG is valued at $5.3 billion based on the stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp.

In October, the group agreed to merge with the blank-check firm at a valuation of $875 million.