Trump tweets from Walter Reed: “VOTE!”

(KRON) — President Trump on Monday sent out a series of tweets encouraging people to vote for him, as he spends his fourth day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

The all-caps tweets, posted back-to-back, said things like:

“PRO LIFE! VOTE!”

“MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE!”

“SPACE FORCE. VOTE!”

“PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!”

And he sarcastically urged Americans to vote Democrat if they “WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE.”

Trump arrived at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, a day after the world got word that he tested positive for a virus that has killed over 200,000 people in the United States.

On Sunday, he left his hospital room while infected with the contagious virus and was driven through a crowd of people to wave at his supporters.

The Chief of Disaster Medicine at GWU Emergency said the president put the secret service agents at risk with his ride:

“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play,” Dr. James Phillips tweeted.

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

While Trump was tweeting Monday morning, his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News that he is ready to go back to a working schedule. Trump is hoping to be discharged sometime Monday.

