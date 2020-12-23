Trump suggests he won’t sign COVID relief bill unless stimulus checks increase to $2,000

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – President Trump is calling on the U.S. Congress to amend the COVID-19 relief bill.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Trump said he wants to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 per person.

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” President Trump said. “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me and we will get it done.”

Trump listed several overseas spending measures he claimed were contained in the bill while highlighting the struggles facing small business owners.

The president did not expressly say he was vetoing bill.

Both the House and Senate have left the Capitol.

Listen to the full statement below:

NewsNation Now contributed to this report.