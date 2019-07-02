Trump will have tanks at 4th of July event

Yes, there will apparently be tanks at President Trump’s 4th of July event.

U.S. Defense officials have confirmed to CNN that a small number of M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles will participate in the celebrations in Washington on Thusday.

However, an official says the armored vehicles will be a part of a “static display” and will not be moving.

Trump confirmed the tank display at the Oval Office on Monday, also saying that “we have brand new Sherman tanks and we have brand new Abrams tanks.”

While the U.S. continues to operate the M1 Abrams tank the U.S. military has not used M4 Sherman tanks since the 1950s.

Multiple U.S. military aircraft will also participate in the celebrations, including the B2 stealth bomber and F-22 fighter jets.