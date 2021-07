DALLAS, TEXAS – JULY 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former president Donald Trump won the straw poll for the 2024 presidential race among Republicans at CPAC.

CNN reports Trump defeated a dozen other candidates vying to be GOP presidential contenders, taking 70% of the delegates’ votes.

In the straw poll of CPAC attendees, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was second to Trump, taking 21% of the vote.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., ranked third with 4%.

The three-day Conservative Political Action Conference ended Sunday in Dallas.