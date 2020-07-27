WASHINGTON (KRON) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for coronavirus, Politico reports.
O’Brien is reportedly the highest-profile member of the Trump administration to test positive for the virus.
At this time it remains unclear how O’Brien was exposed to the virus or the extent of his exposure to Trump in recent days.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Gold prices hit record high over virus, economy fears
- Study: These are the six COVID-19 symptom clusters to watch for
- Target to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day
- Miami Marlins’ home opener canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak
- Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for coronavirus