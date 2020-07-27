Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump(L)speaks next to new national security advisor Robert O’Brien on September 18, 2019 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. – Last week, Trump abruptly fired John Bolton, a vigorous proponent of using US military force abroad and one of the main hawks in the administration on Iran. O’Brien has until now served as Trump’s envoy for situations involving US hostages abroad. He comes into the new job with backing from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior Republicans in Congress. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KRON) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for coronavirus, Politico reports.

O’Brien is reportedly the highest-profile member of the Trump administration to test positive for the virus.

At this time it remains unclear how O’Brien was exposed to the virus or the extent of his exposure to Trump in recent days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

