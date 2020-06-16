Trump’s niece to release tell-all book on ‘toxic family’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, is releasing a book on the president and the Trump family to be released on July 28, according to Simon & Schuster.

The book is described by the publisher on Amazon as a “revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him,” saying Mary Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and the president’s only niece, “shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.”

The book, titled “Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is coming out just weeks before the Republican National Convention, in which Trump will accept the Republican nomination for a second term.

Mary Trump is the daughter of President Trump’s late brother Fred Trump Jr.

Latest Stories: