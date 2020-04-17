Trump’s slumping approval ratings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A growing number of Americans aren’t happy with how the president is steering the nation through this coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis.
The latest Gallup poll shows his approval ratings had dropped 6% in the past month to its lowest level in 6 months.
Political analyst Tom Del Beccaro joins the KRON4 Morning News to talk about what this means.
Watch the full video above.
