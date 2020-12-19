Trumps wear matching tuxedos in White House Christmas picture

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shared their official 2020 White house Christmas portrait on Friday.

The couple is wearing matching tuxedos.

Melania tweeted the photo saying “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.”

This is the last traditional Christmas photo the Trumps will take in the White House before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

