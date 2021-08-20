TSA extends face mask mandate through Jan. 2022

Passengers, almost all wearing facemasks, board an American Airlines flight to Charlotte, on May 3, 2020, in New York City. – The wearing of masks to protect against the coronavirus has become such a sensitive issue in the United States that airlines are struggling to impose the practice on defiant travelers in the enclosed environment of an airplane. (Photo by Eleonore SENS / AFP) (Photo by ELEONORE SENS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Travelers will have to continue to wear face masks at airports, on airplanes, and on commuter bus and rail systems through at least Jan. 18, 2022.

The Transportation Security Administration extended the mandate on Friday, which was set to expire on Sept. 13, 2021.

It’s required for all travelers 2 years and older, unless they are exempt due to certain disabilities.

Civil penalty fines are possible for violators of the mandate.

Wearing face masks has been one of the primary forces of lowering COVID-19 transmission. This is because the virus is airborne, and can be spread when people are breathing, speaking, singing, etc.

According to the CDC, masks should completely cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of face without gaps.