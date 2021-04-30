TSA extends face mask requirement

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask during an airline flight after taking off from Atlanta. On Friday, April 2, 20201, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended its face mask requirement across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports.

The requirement is extended through Sept. 13.

TSA’s initial face mask requirement went into effect on Feb. 1 with an expiration date of May 11.

The extension also affects individuals on onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses and on commuter bus and rail systems.

“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” said Darby LaJoye, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “Right now, about half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic. We will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to evaluate the need for these directives and recognize the significant level of compliance thus far.”

The CDC recently announced that fully vaccinated travelers can travel safely within the U.S., but its guidelines still require people to wear a face mask, socially distance and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

Passengers who refuse to wear a face mask will not be allowed to enter the airport.

The fine will remain in place which starts at $250 and goes up to $1,500 for repeat offenders who violate the face mask requirement.

For more information, visit the TSA’s website.