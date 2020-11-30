TSA screens most travelers since March

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Transportation Security Administration on Sunday screened the most travelers in a single-day since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

TSA reported 1,176,091 people screened in airport security nationwide on November 29.

According to TSA Pacific, “The Sunday after Thanksgiving 2019 was the busiest day in TSA history. The Sunday after Thanksgiving 2020 now ranks as the busiest day for TSA since mid-March and the onset of the pandemic.”

While it’s the highest single-day total, hitting the one million traveler mark is not new this week.

The day before Thanksgiving, November 25, as well as November 22 and 20, were each busy travel days also totaling above one million people screened.

The numbers show Americans are ignoring health officials who issued Travel Advisories and warnings not to travel this holiday as the country sees a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

Even so, officials are still attempting some control over transmission via travelers by advising 14-day quarantine after travel.

For example, Santa Clara County on Monday issued a mandatory quarantine for people who are coming in from over 150 miles away. This 14-day quarantine is required indefinitely.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, California officials had strongly encouraged a 14-day quarantine for people coming into the state. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised staying put in your own home for the holiday.