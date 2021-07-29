Tsunami warning cancelled for parts of Alaska after 8.2 quake

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska after a large earthquake struck the peninsula. It was later cancelled just before 3 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. The quake was about 29 miles (46 kilometers) below the surface of the ocean, according to USGS.

US West Coast residents: there will be no further alerts issued for this event. No significant tsunami is expected. Once again, California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska – all clear.

Strong & unusual currents may continue for the next several hours.

-tsunami.gov — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Hinchinbrook Entrance, 90 miles (144.84 kilometers) east of Seward, to Unimak Pass, and for the Aleutian Islands, from Unimak Pass, 80 miles (128.75 kilometers) northeast of Unalaska, to Samalga Pass, Alaska, which is 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southwest of Nikolski.

A tsunami warning issued for Hawaii has been canceled.

Two other earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 occurred in the same area within a half hour of the first one, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a notice that the potential threat to Guam and American Samoa was still under investigation.

Update: From the Tsunami Warning Center, at this time NO tsunami watch, warning or advisory is in effect for the California coast.



Will pass along any additional updates within the hour and through the morning as needed. #CAwx #tsunami — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 29, 2021

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” PTWC said.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Perryville, Chignik Lake and Sandpoint.