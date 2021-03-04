Tsunami Watch issued for Hawaii after 8.1 earthquake strikes New Zealand

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Tsunami Watch has been issued for the state of Hawaii after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck near New Zealand on Thursday, Mar. 4. The quake was reported at 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in Ewa Beach.

The Center is investigating whether there is a threat to Hawaii, while the state remains under the Tsunami Watch. The Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Residents are urged to have a plan in place and to be prepared if Hawaii does experience a tsunami.

The estimated earliest arrival for the first tsunami wave is 4:35 p.m. The PTWC said in an update that Hawaii could expect to see tsunami waves less than 0.3 meters above the tide level.

The island of Kauai has no plans to close roads at this time. Residents can call 241-1725 for updates on road closures and conditions.

Honolulu Mayor, Rick Blangiardi, urged Oahu residents to download the HNL.info app to receive emergency push alerts.

Hilo Civil Defense said there are no planned evacuations at this time.

All ports remain open as of 11:23 a.m. Hawaii residents can check whether they work or live in a tsunami evacuation zone using NOAA’s tsunami evacuation map.

Multiple earthquakes struck the Kermadec Islands region over the course of Thursday morning. The previous two did not generate tsunami warnings, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.