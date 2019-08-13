Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Tuesday is International Left Handers Day

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – If you’re right-handed, try writing with your left hand for a few hours!

If you’re left-handed, just kick back and relax – because Tuesday is all about you!

International Left Handers Day is observed every year on Aug. 13.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the day was established in 1992 in the United Kingdom.

It pays tribute to all the hard-working left-handed people out there who have to put up with the bias of a mostly right-handed world.

Enjoy your day, left handers!

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News