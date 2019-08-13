Tuesday is International Left Handers Day

(CNN) – If you’re right-handed, try writing with your left hand for a few hours!
If you’re left-handed, just kick back and relax – because Tuesday is all about you!
International Left Handers Day is observed every year on Aug. 13.
According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the day was established in 1992 in the United Kingdom.
It pays tribute to all the hard-working left-handed people out there who have to put up with the bias of a mostly right-handed world.
Enjoy your day, left handers!
