Turning 21 in 2020? This company is giving you free beer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you wee born in 1999, 2020 is your year to really thrive!

Or, at least get some free beer and celebrate turning 21.

Natural Light announced anyone celebrating their 21st birthday this year can redeem their free beer anytime in 2020 using the offer number AB-1999 via mybeerrebate.com.

You’ll need to prove you turned 21 this year and also provide a receipt or UPC code for the beer.

You’ll then be refunded by Natural Light for the cost.

Natural Light is also encouraging all 21st birthday drinkers to tag @naturallightbeer on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #NattyBDay for a chance at being featured on its social media platforms.

Natural Light is a reduced-calorie light lager brewed by Anheuser-Busch.

