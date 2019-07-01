TweetDeck outage reported

KRON4.com
by: Alexa Mae Asperin
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Social media dashboard TweetDeck is down.
The outage was reported just before 11:30 p.m.
Several people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.
Tweetdeck down for anyone else?— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 1, 2019
Is tweetdeck not working for anyone else? Do I have to use https://t.co/sq2XtNd90K like a peasant?— Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) July 1, 2019
Tweetdeck is down. pic.twitter.com/kCrf8BHulV— Jeff H (@j_hauser9) July 1, 2019
Going back to the normal desktop twitter from tweetdeck is …. awful. Please fix tweetdeck immediately.— Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) July 1, 2019
me using "new" Twitter while I can't access Tweetdeck pic.twitter.com/s5u4XMfWTB— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 1, 2019
tweetdeck dead pic.twitter.com/bcru6lU6L1— フグ (@qwertxzy) July 1, 2019
Ah, the every-few-months reminder that Twitter dot com without Tweetdeck is absolute trash.— Thomas Goldkamp (@ThomasGoldkamp) July 1, 2019
Tweetdeck being down is one thing, but why does it send you to the *mobile* version of web twitter?— Oblivion Newton-John (@Warpticon) July 1, 2019
Using tweetdeck > deleting my account > using https://t.co/A0EsFzWVI1— George Livadas (@NoonSixCap) July 1, 2019
TweetDeck has yet to comment.