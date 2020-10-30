Twins dress up as Trump and Biden for Halloween

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – They’re not quite old enough to vote but they sure know who the candidates are.

Meet 4-year-old Edmond twins Koti and Haven.

Every year their mom Adrea Garza goes all out for Halloween but this year they had a larger audience on TikTok.

“I never imagined we’d have 2.6 million views on this,” Garza said.

Millions of views in a matter of two days.

“They know they were Joe Biden and Donald Trump and see them on TV talking all the time, so they know they’re somebody I don’t think they understand quite yet who they are,” Garza said.

The twins were born right before the election 4 years ago and that’s where this idea came from.

“I had to hunt down some boys suits for them,” Garza said.

The costumes complete with campaign signs, and even some facials.

Garza says her intention was just to have fun but the underlying message was profound.

“A lot of people on TikTok were going back and forth about their opinions and views and it actually ended up being a Go Vote message!” Garza said.

Teaching her girls along the way, there’s nothing they can’t do.

“I want to teach my girls to aspire to be the president of the United States one day not to be a fairy tale princess that doesn’t exist,” Garza said.

The twins encourage people all over the nation to get out and vote!

“Go vote!! Go vote!!!”

