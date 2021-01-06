Twitter flags, Facebook removes Trump’s video message

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump posted a video message to Twitter to address his supporters after they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet, saying “this claim of election fraud is disputed” and disabled replies, retweets or likes “due to a risk of violence.”

Facebook also removed the video, according to Facebook VP Guy Rosen.

Rosen said the video was removed because it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

President Trump encouraged his supporters to “go home,” while incorrectly claiming the election was stolen from him.

“I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it especially the other side,” Trump said, in part. “There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us: from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace so go home.”

Trump posted the video more than two hours after violent protesters took over the Capitol as lawmakers convened for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and the mayor of Washington imposed a rare evening curfew. One person was reported to have been shot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report