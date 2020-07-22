Twitter to block, suspend QAnon accounts, tweets that spread conspiracy theories

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter announced Monday, May 11, 2020, it will warn users with a label when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(KRON) – Twitter has announced that the company will be blocking and suspending accounts that are displaying content that could lead to ‘offline harm.’

On Tuesday evening, the Twitter Safety account posted a series of tweets stating:

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service.’

QAnon is known to spread conspiracy theories and false information online.

The tweet thread explained that accounts that violate policies or coordinate abuse around a victim will be suspended.

We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

Twitter also said that they will:

No longer serve content and accounts with QAnon in Trends and recommendations Work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter

Recently, Twitter has taken action against false information, including putting warning labels on some of President Trump’s posts.

According to CNN, QAnon followers are also active on Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, and other online platforms.

