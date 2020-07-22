(KRON) – Twitter has announced that the company will be blocking and suspending accounts that are displaying content that could lead to ‘offline harm.’
On Tuesday evening, the Twitter Safety account posted a series of tweets stating:
“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service.’
QAnon is known to spread conspiracy theories and false information online.
The tweet thread explained that accounts that violate policies or coordinate abuse around a victim will be suspended.
Twitter also said that they will:
No longer serve content and accounts with QAnon in Trends and recommendations
Work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations
Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter
Recently, Twitter has taken action against false information, including putting warning labels on some of President Trump’s posts.
According to CNN, QAnon followers are also active on Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, and other online platforms.
Latest Stories:
- Twitter to block, suspend QAnon accounts, tweets that spread conspiracy theories
- Health officials say contact tracing is key to reopening California
- DA’s Office: San Francisco deputy charged for carrying illegal assault weapon into City Hall
- Second stimulus check: Latest on individual payments, $600-a-week unemployment bonus
- Not wearing a face covering? You could get fined in Marin County for violating health orders