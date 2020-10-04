Twitter users flood Proud Boys hashtag with pride images

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Members of the gay community took to Twitter to flood the hashtag Proud Boys with images of love, making any posts about white supremacy very hard to find.

After Trump’s reference to the extremist group at the first presidential debate, the term Proud Boys gained traction on the internet.

But now, the LGBTQ+ community has made the #ProudBoys trend for a completely different reason: gay love.

