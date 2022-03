JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — A source at Joint Base Andrews said two people ran a gate at the base, armed with weapons. One person is in custody while security forces are still searching for the second person.

Per my source at Joint Base Andrew’s



Two armed men in a car ran the gate of the base, they have one is custody and are searching for the second.



Follow @CheyenneCorin and @WDVMTV for latest updates! pic.twitter.com/aWsESfsoQw — JonathanRizk.eth (@OfficialRizk) March 7, 2022

This is a developing story, stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.