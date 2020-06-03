Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Two brothers, 6 and 7, die in crash after taking grandparents’ Buick out for ride

National

by: Karra Small and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two young children died after crashing their grandparents’ car in a rural part of Missouri Friday.

The crash happened in Jackson County around 5 p.m. when the child driver lost control of the 2007 Buick LaCrosse and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.

The two children inside the vehicle, ages 6 and 7, died at the scene, according to the crash report.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News