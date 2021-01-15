Two lottery jackpots combine for $1.39 billion this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s lottery continues to climb as two big jackpots have yet to be claimed.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently sits at $750 million, and draws tonight, with the Powerball jackpot, that will draw on Saturday, at $640 million, combining for a whopping $1.39 billion.

As the stakes grow, the lottery reminds people to only play from authorized locations and be aware of possible scams.

The lottery does not call people to tell them they’ve won or sell tickets online, by phone or text message. Any such message is likely a scam.

A Bay Area winner received the second-biggest prize after they selected the first five numbers but missed the powerball in the last Powerball drawing on Wednesday.

The 5/5 ticket was sold at Paul’s Market at 412 E Empire St in San Jose and is estimated to be worth $2.7 million.