(FOX40.COM) — A plane crash in Reno has left two pilots dead, according to the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA).

The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday at the conclusion of a “T-6 Gold Race,” the association said in a thread on social media.

“There were no civilian injuries and we’re in the process of confirming additional details around the incident,” one of the posts read.

RARA said more information will be released when it is available, and all racing operations are currently suspended.

“As we always do, we are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the FAA, and all local authorities to identify the cause of the accident and ensure that all of our pilots, spectators, and volunteers have the necessary support during this time,” the organization concluded.