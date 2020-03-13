U-Haul offers free self-storage to college students impacted by changes due to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As schools around the country are closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, U-Haul is stepping up to help ease the dramatic changes being made.

U-Haul is offering college students 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul owned and operated facilities.

A growing number of schools are evacuating campuses and switching to online-only formats.

The free month applies to new customers with college IDs.

“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected. More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home,” President John Taylor said. “Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

U-Haul typically makes an offer like this to communities impacted by a natural disaster.

This is the first time U-Haul has extended the offer company-wide.

You can find a U-Haul store closes to you by clicking here.

Latest News Headlines: