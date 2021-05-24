U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 28: People wearing face masks walk through Shibuya on February 28, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. A growing number of events and sporting fixtures are being cancelled or postponed around Japan while some businesses are closing or asking their employees or work from home. Prime Minister Abe has also asked schools to close for around a month as Covid-19 cases continue to increase and concerns mount over the possibility that the outbreak will force the postponement or even cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Department of State updated its travel advisory for Japan on Monday, marking the country as a major COVID-19 risk.

There are four levels to the U.S. travel advisories, and the CDC set Japan for the worst – Level 4: Do Not Travel.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Japan, the country is under a state of emergency.

“The Government of Japan expanded the national state of emergency declaration, which now covers Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Aichi, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Okayama, and Hiroshima prefectures. In addition, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu, Mie, Ehime, Okinawa, Gunma, Ishikawa, and Kumamoto are now designated as under modified states of emergency to curb increasing infection rates and diminishing health care capacity. These declarations remain effective through May 31, with the exception of those in Gunma, Ishikawa, and Kumamoto which remain in place until June 13, and may be extended again. U.S. Mission Japan (May 18, 2021)

The travel advisory does not mean that travel between the U.S. and Japan is completely banned. People can still fly to Japan and back, but there are some pandemic rules in place.

Anyone 2 years and older flying from Japan to the U.S. must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel.

People flying from the U.S. to Japan may provide documentation from a licensed health care provider of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel.

Japan is not allowing travelers for short-term, tourism purposes. Visa-free travel to Japan is also suspended.