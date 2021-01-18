No threat to Capitol found after inauguration rehearsal evacuation

WASHINGTON (KRON) — The U.S. Capitol was briefly on lockdown on Monday morning.

KRON4’s Washington, D.C. correspondent tweeted that people were being evacuated from the inauguration rehearsal around 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Associated Press confirmed the evacuation was due to a fire several blocks away and not believed to be a threat.

“In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on the I-295 at First and F Streets SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex. There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated.” Capitol police statement

BREAKING: The U.S. Capitol and surrounding House and Senate offices are on lockdown. Loud speakers warned of an “exterior threat” as my coworker and I were walking to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Inauguration Day. #NexstarDC — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) January 18, 2021

Security officials are evacuating inauguration rehearsal participants on the West Front of the Capitol. We’ve been told to stay in place by Russell. #NexstarDC — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) January 18, 2021